Kaili JiMei, a former editorial assistant and graphic design apprentice for Midwest Living, is a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines. She now works as social media editor for Stylecaster in New York.
Hit The Road on The Newest Additions to America’s Byways
Planning your summer road trip? Think about these 12 Midwest drives recently named as National Scenic Byways or All-American Roads.
LGBTQIA-Owned Midwest Businesses Get Ready for Pride Month
With Pride Month right around the corner in June, LGBTQIA-owned businesses are putting on some of their biggest and best events of the year.
What's New in the Midwest This Year
A luxury campground southwest of Chicago, a world-class skatepark in Des Moines, new boutique hotels and intriguing art exhibits are among the adventures that await Midwest travelers in 2021.
New Ways to Stay, Play and Eat in Illinois
Luxury hotels, thought-provoking art exhibits, an animatronic dinosaur display and new wildlife tours are a few of the fresh experiences for Illinois visitors in 2021.
Readers’ All-Time Favorite Holiday Movies
Our Facebook fans pitched us their holiday movie favorites, including National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Preacher’s Wife, Elf and A Christmas Story.
