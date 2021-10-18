Julia Sayers Gokhale is the travel editor at Midwest Living, where she gets to traverse the region and share its fascinating stories. Born and raised in the South, Julia is embracing her new identity as a Midwesterner. She previously was editor in chief of Birmingham Magazine and prior to that spent two years working—and eating—with celebrity chef Paula Deen. Her personal mission is to visit all 50 states (currently at 45!), all U.S. national parks and at least one new country a year. When she's not on the road, she's cooking, discovering new restaurants and hanging out with her French Bulldog—and Instagramming it all.