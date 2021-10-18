Julia Sayers Gokhale

Julia Sayers Gokhale is the travel editor at Midwest Living, where she gets to traverse the region and share its fascinating stories. Born and raised in the South, Julia is embracing her new identity as a Midwesterner. She previously was editor in chief of Birmingham Magazine and prior to that spent two years working—and eating—with celebrity chef Paula Deen. Her personal mission is to visit all 50 states (currently at 45!), all U.S. national parks and at least one new country a year. When she's not on the road, she's cooking, discovering new restaurants and hanging out with her French Bulldog—and Instagramming it all.
Experience Old-Time Christmas Spirit in St. Charles
Just 30 minutes northwest of St. Louis, St. Charles is a dreamy Christmas town, with early 19th-century buildings draped in fresh pine garlands and lights glowing above brick-paved streets.
Road Rally 2021: The Wild Wonder of Missouri's Ozarks
Land and water. Rivers and lakes. Mountains and valleys and wineries and barbecue. We partnered with the Missouri Division of Tourism for a road trip through the Ozarks, where history and adventure await around every bend.
An Artsy Getaway in Chagrin Falls, Ohio
Settled around a waterfall in the Chagrin Scenic River, this former mill town in northeast Ohio has a thriving arts scene.
