Joie Probst is the assistant editor for social and digital at Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing, where she writes and creates unique content across social platforms for the brands. A lifelong Iowan (aside from two years teaching English in Spain!), she holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and international studies from the University of Iowa. She loves all things food—outside of work, you can find her exploring new restaurants, taking photos, catering events and supporting the local food system.
No-Cook Summer Party Food Recipes
The best part of summer? All the picnics and parties, of course! These simple, no-cook mains, apps and dips come together with no heat. You'll be party ready before the ice melts in your drink.
