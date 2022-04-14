Jody Garlock

Jody Garlock is a home writer from Des Moines and a former editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has been writing about homes for more than two decades, primarily with a focus on remodeling. Jody has been featured in major publications like Better Homes & Gardens, Midwest Living and Magnolia Journal.
