Jody Garlock

The lingering nights of summer are months away, but the time to prep the patio is now. Let the inspiration games begin with this leafy urban oasis.
Advertisement
Home is where the entertainment is, now more than ever. Upgrade the experience with these cool (and, often, smart) products.
Between the tools, toys and empty boxes, a garage can be an obstacle course. See how to treat the space like a room in the house—a place that can look good and be super functional.
An avalanche of pot lids. Granola bars gone MIA. Prehistoric spices. If your kitchen brings new meaning to "mess hall," take heart. We've called in a professional to help.