Joanna Linberg

Joanna is a freelance writer and editor specializing in home improvement, remodeling and historic architecture.
Red, White and New Personality for a Charming Lake Minnetonka Cottage
Gallery
Captivated by a Minnesota cottage, the owners changed little, relying on paint and furniture to inject the home with a fresh vibe.
Planthropy's Botanical Artwork Climbs Walls, Defines Spaces and Spreads Nature's Feel-Good Vibes
Article
Plants aren't just for pots: In Columbus, Ohio, Jessie Laux-Creath and Michael Creath's designs are living works of art.
See How One Family Modernized a 1977 Cabin in South Dakota
Article
South Dakota's pioneer spirit drew this family of seven to the Black Hills, where they rehabbed a modern cabin to corral their full life.
Avid DIYers Transform a 1929 Chicago Home One Project at a Time
Article
With visions of dinner parties and game nights dancing in their heads, a Chicago couple renovated their historic (and first) home, one DIY project at a time.
"It's Amazing Magic": Indiana Artist Kristen Falkirk Talks About Her Ceramics Inspiration
Video
Her canvases are ceramic tiles small enough to fit in your hand. But pieced together to cover a wall or floor, their impact is massive.
This Kitchen with Dramatic Black Details Proves Exactly Why We Love the Color
Article
One designer's eclectic choice snowballed into a showstopper of a room.
Meet the Vintage-Loving, Joy-Seeking, Self-Taught Ohio Artist Behind Virginia Kraft Textiles
Article
Andrea Whalen has built a thriving design business by following her pencil—and her instinct. 
6 Under-the-Radar Locations to Build a Lake House in the Midwest
Article
Weekend homes and cabins are architect Collin Jacobs' full-time gig. So does he know the best under-the-radar spots to live that lake house life for a few days—or forever? You bet.
A Modern and Rustic Lakeside Retreat Designed for Family Fun
Article
Looking for a place to gather with their grown children, Minnesota couple took the plunge on a new family compound—soaked in lake water, dusted with sand and chased with craft beer.
In the Studio with Eshelman Pottery
Article
Paul Eshelman and clay are high school sweethearts. An early love of the craft led to an Illinois studio, where he makes boldly hued, clean-lined, purposely not-fancy pieces designed for regular use.
A Fresh Take on Classic Charm: 1947 Chicago Cottage Renovation
Article
A young designer and her husband bought a turnkey flip outside Chicago—then painted, tiled and decorated their way to cottage character.
A 1949 Michigan Cottage Gets a Fresh and Fabulous Look
Article
When a fearless stylist and fashion designer adopts her in-laws’ cottage on Michigan’s wild Upper Peninsula, one thing is certain: the look is going to be fabulous.
