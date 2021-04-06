Joanna Linberg

Captivated by a Minnesota cottage, the owners changed little, relying on paint and furniture to inject the home with a fresh vibe.
Planthropy's Botanical Artwork Climbs Walls, Defines Spaces and Spreads Nature's Feel-Good Vibes
Plants aren't just for pots: In Columbus, Ohio, Jessie Laux-Creath and Michael Creath's designs are living works of art.
South Dakota's pioneer spirit drew this family of seven to the Black Hills, where they rehabbed a modern cabin to corral their full life.
With visions of dinner parties and game nights dancing in their heads, a Chicago couple renovated their historic (and first) home, one DIY project at a time.
Her canvases are ceramic tiles small enough to fit in your hand. But pieced together to cover a wall or floor, their impact is massive.
One designer's eclectic choice snowballed into a showstopper of a room.
Meet the Vintage-Loving, Joy-Seeking, Self-Taught Ohio Artist Behind Virginia Kraft Textiles
Andrea Whalen has built a thriving design business by following her pencil—and her instinct.
Weekend homes and cabins are architect Collin Jacobs' full-time gig. So does he know the best under-the-radar spots to live that lake house life for a few days—or forever? You bet.
Looking for a place to gather with their grown children, Minnesota couple took the plunge on a new family compound—soaked in lake water, dusted with sand and chased with craft beer.