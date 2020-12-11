Jessie Spangler

Get your girl gang together to celebrate on February 13 with a brunch, ice skating or a movie marathon.
Advertisement
It's almost time for a sugar rush—June 7 marks National Doughnut Day, and there are plenty of places to celebrate around the Midwest. Don't let all the sweetness go to your head.
Learn about history, take an art class and—if you visit during the holiday season—see the Midwest's largest indoor Christmas tree display. Lecompton may be small, with about 640 residents, but it has a lot to offer.
Show your state pride with paint color palettes created to represent the landscapes and adventures of each state.
A New Home for Sue the T. Rex
Article
Sue the T. Rex—for years one of the most prominent displays at Chicago's Field Museum—has moved to a new upstairs home, complete with video and audio to tell visitors more about the dinosaur's life.
Take your Instagram aesthetic to another level with these photogenic spots throughout the Windy City, with murals, restaurants, swanky hotels and more as your backdrop.
South Dakota's Corn Palace is putting the finishing touches on its newest mural.
Advertisement