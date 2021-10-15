Jess Hoffert is the custom projects editor at Meredith Travel Marketing, where he gets to dream up and produce inspiring print and digital content for clients including Kansas Tourism, Visit North Carolina, Explore Minnesota, Travel Wisconsin and Visit Montana. He holds a B.A. in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines, and was previously a staff editor at Midwest Living. When he's not on the road, you can find him building LEGO sets and watching the latest binge-worthy show with his partner, Andrew, and cats, Leo and Max.
Nebraska's largest city will never abandon its taste for a thick, juicy steak. But that doesn't mean freshly flown-in oysters and vegan mac and cheese can't fit in, too. Check out the sizzling array of restaurants that are changing the flavor of Omaha.
Five Spanish missions—including the legendary Alamo—anchor San Antonio's past, while modern cultural and culinary experiences swirl around them. Escape winter's chill in a north-of-the-border city with a south-of-the-border soul.
There are thousands of Midwest attractions worth seeing, but when you only get one lifetime to see it all, you've gotta be a little choosy. This list of 100 things to do features our top tips for unforgettable getaways.
Hollywood’s Golden Era glows again in four of our favorite restored Midwest small-town cinemas. Plan a weekend road trip to a time when nights at the movies were an experience, not a download on your iPad.
Get your kicks on a nostalgic, kitschy, friendlier-than-a-front-porch drive down the Midwest stretch of Route 66. We dug up our favorite captures from the Mother Road in Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma, listed from north to south.
The bigger of the Twin Cities, Minneapolis is known for its impressive art collection and its global take on food and activities. Our favorite Instagram shots capture the essence of the buzzing, melting pot metro.