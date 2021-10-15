Jess Hoffert is the custom projects editor at Meredith Travel Marketing, where he gets to dream up and produce inspiring print and digital content for clients including Kansas Tourism, Visit North Carolina, Explore Minnesota, Travel Wisconsin and Visit Montana. He holds a B.A. in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines, and was previously a staff editor at Midwest Living. When he's not on the road, you can find him building LEGO sets and watching the latest binge-worthy show with his partner, Andrew, and cats, Leo and Max.