Jess Hoffert

Jess Hoffert is the custom projects editor at Meredith Travel Marketing, where he gets to dream up and produce inspiring print and digital content for clients including Kansas Tourism, Visit North Carolina, Explore Minnesota, Travel Wisconsin and Visit Montana. He holds a B.A. in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines, and was previously a staff editor at Midwest Living. When he's not on the road, you can find him building LEGO sets and watching the latest binge-worthy show with his partner, Andrew, and cats, Leo and Max.
A Romantic Winter Weekend Escape to Stillwater
Article
With Victorian carolers, a picturesque Main Street and festive events (holiday tea!), this wonderland outside of the Twin Cities is ideal for a quick getaway.
Sandusky Trip Guide
Article
Most people come here for Cedar Point, the self-proclaimed "Roller Coaster Capital of the World," but there's plenty to explore between thrills.
Omaha's Sizzling Food Scene
Article
Nebraska's largest city will never abandon its taste for a thick, juicy steak. But that doesn't mean freshly flown-in oysters and vegan mac and cheese can't fit in, too. Check out the sizzling array of restaurants that are changing the flavor of Omaha.
Fall Getaway to St. Joseph, Minnesota
Article
Our project editor finds a great fall day trip close to the Twin Cities, with hiking, unique architecture and stellar restaurants.
Former Singer Finds New Haven at Kansas Arboretum
Article
A rural Kansas arboretum takes an unexpected star turn—and a drop-in visitor finds himself planting trees with a musical legend.
50 Midwest Museums We Love
Gallery
Seeking a world of discovery? Embark on a Midwest museum getaway! Spend the day interacting with paintings, planets and U.S. presidents at small-town gems or big-city draws.
Holiday Getaway to Chicago
Article
After Thanksgiving, Chicago's most festive hot spots take you above the lights—or at least strolling through them.
Back Road: Summiting Kansas
Article
The state's highest point—4,039 feet above sea level—meets our writer's expectations: A metal sunflower sculpture. A mailbox with a guest book. And infinite pasture.
Troll-Hunting at The Morton Arboretum
Article
One more reason to get outside this fall: The rascals of Nordic folklore lurk in a Chicago burb.
A Colorful Winter Escape to San Antonio
Article
Five Spanish missions—including the legendary Alamo—anchor San Antonio's past, while modern cultural and culinary experiences swirl around them. Escape winter's chill in a north-of-the-border city with a south-of-the-border soul.
4 Spots to Get in the Haunted Spirit of Galena, Illinois
Article
Booze. Ghosts. Or a mash-up of both. These four stops in the notoriously haunted northwest Illinois river town deliver what you need for a, uh … spirited getaway.
6 Frank Lloyd Wright Must-See Buildings
Gallery
Genius. Murder. Affairs. No architect packed more drama into a lifetime than Frank Lloyd Wright, who left a thousand stories in a collection of Midwest homes open for tours.
The Ultimate Midwest Bucket List
Gallery
There are thousands of Midwest attractions worth seeing, but when you only get one lifetime to see it all, you've gotta be a little choosy. This list of 100 things to do features our top tips for unforgettable getaways.
4 Favorite Restored Small-Town Cinemas
Article
Hollywood’s Golden Era glows again in four of our favorite restored Midwest small-town cinemas. Plan a weekend road trip to a time when nights at the movies were an experience, not a download on your iPad.
20 Traverse City Instagram Photos We Love
Article
Farm-to-table restaurants and fabulous shoreline attractions make Traverse City delicious fun. These colorful Instagram photos perfectly capture the region's flavor.
20 Route 66 Instagram Photos We Love
Article
Get your kicks on a nostalgic, kitschy, friendlier-than-a-front-porch drive down the Midwest stretch of Route 66. We dug up our favorite captures from the Mother Road in Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma, listed from north to south.
20 Minneapolis Instagram Photos We Love
Article
The bigger of the Twin Cities, Minneapolis is known for its impressive art collection and its global take on food and activities. Our favorite Instagram shots capture the essence of the buzzing, melting pot metro.
20 Cleveland Instagram Photos We Love
Article
The City of Rock and Roll shakes off its industrial image with gorgeous parks, an exceptional dining scene and an iconic hall of fame. Take an Instagram tour of the sights that make this place rock.
