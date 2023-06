Jamie Purviance

Jamie Purviance graduated from Stanford University and the Culinary Institute of America before becoming one of America's top producers of culinary content. He is the executive producer of several cookbooks. His articles have appeared in publications such as Bon Appetit, Better Homes and Gardens, Cooking Light, Eating Well and Fine Cooking. One of his recent books was a finalist for a James Beard Award, and three of his cookbooks have been New York Times best sellers.