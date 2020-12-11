Jamie Bartosch

5 Tours to Try in Chicago
Fun Chicago tours includes a Frank Lloyd Wright trail, a sassy Art Institute exploration, a variety of bike rides and a deep dive into the city's pizza culture.
36 Hours in Chicago
Big city, little time? You can still pack a lot into a short Chicago visit, and get a feel for the city by mixing touristy sites and local hangouts.
10 New Experiences in Chicago
A magic lounge, a hotel facing Wrigley Field, giant wooden trolls and a golf-theme restaurant are some of the fresh places for visitors to explore in the Chicago area this year.
Step away from the holiday cookie tray and test what you're made of at one of Chicago's ninja gyms.
Comedian Kelsie Huff explains how women are owning Windy City comedy—and how you can get in on the act.
A popular spy-theme restaurant and bar brings its secretive customs to Chicago.
Creepy or cool? It can go either way at the International Museum of Surgical Science.
A monthly market set up in a Chicago parking garage delivers all things retro.
At The Tempel Lipizzans in Illinois, you can watch the famous stallions perform their incredible leaps—and meet their adorable offspring, too.