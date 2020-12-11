Jamie Bartosch

Jamie Bartosch has more than 20 years experience as a journalist and has worked as a senior communications specialist, freelance writer and travel blogger. She lives in the greater Chicago area.
5 Tours to Try in Chicago
Article
Fun Chicago tours includes a Frank Lloyd Wright trail, a sassy Art Institute exploration, a variety of bike rides and a deep dive into the city's pizza culture.
36 Hours in Chicago
Article
Big city, little time? You can still pack a lot into a short Chicago visit, and get a feel for the city by mixing touristy sites and local hangouts.
10 New Experiences in Chicago
Article
A magic lounge, a hotel facing Wrigley Field, giant wooden trolls and a golf-theme restaurant are some of the fresh places for visitors to explore in the Chicago area this year.
Work Out Like a Warrior in Chicago
Article
Step away from the holiday cookie tray and test what you're made of at one of Chicago's ninja gyms.
Laughing Matters with Chicago Comedian Kelsie Huff
Article
Comedian Kelsie Huff explains how women are owning Windy City comedy—and how you can get in on the act.
Be a Spy on the Town at SafeHouse Chicago
Article
A popular spy-theme restaurant and bar brings its secretive customs to Chicago.
Explore the Cutting Edge at Chicago's International Museum of Surgical Science
Article
Creepy or cool? It can go either way at the International Museum of Surgical Science.
Cool Retro Finds at Vintage Garage Chicago
Article
A monthly market set up in a Chicago parking garage delivers all things retro.
Behind the Scenes with The Tempel Lipizzans
Article
At The Tempel Lipizzans in Illinois, you can watch the famous stallions perform their incredible leaps—and meet their adorable offspring, too.
Chicago's Most Luxurious Stays
Article
If your idea of indulgence runs to yellow grand pianos and personalized monogrammed pillowcases, then Chicago’s got a suite for you. Take a look inside some of the city's incredible hotel rooms.
Yoga Under the Stars in Chicago
Article
Find your Zen within the cosmos at Chicago's Adler Planetarium.
Insanely Good Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Article
Midwest restaurants turn grilled cheese sandwiches into a gourmet entrée your grade school self would never recognize.
