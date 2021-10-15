Hannah Agran

Hannah Agran is executive editor at Midwest Living, where she oversees travel, food, home, garden and culture content. Born in Wisconsin, raised in Ohio, and now living in Iowa, she's a proud lifelong Midwesterner (aside from that stint in Massachusetts for a B.A. in American Studies from Brandeis University). On her off time, she loves to travel, here and abroad. (A perfect trip involves hiking, art museums and pastries, in equal measure.) At home, she's either puttering in the kitchen or garden--or on the couch with her cat, Clementine, bingeing a good show when she should be reading her book club book.
Midwest Living November/December 2021 Recipes
Entertain and eat well this holiday season with these recipes from our latest issue. 
5 Sweet Holiday Food Gifts to Make This Season
Sarah Kieffer's festive recipes and gorgeous packaging ideas are the ultimate treat.
Purple Plants That Make The Most Amazing Container Gardens
Bring life to your patio with container gardens of terra-cotta pots and violet hues.
Recipes for the Ultimate Pie (and Piecrust) from Sister Pie
Detroit's Sister Pie bakery shares recipes for tantalizing pies, unforgettable all-butter crust and other from-scratch treats. Try a reimagined classic such as Toasted Marshmallow Sweet Potato Pie or make good use of dough scraps with Pie Cookies.
Easy Delicata Squash Recipes
With its edible skin and sweet golden flesh, aptly named delicata squash is the delicious bridge between summer zucchini and winter butternut.
Fall Getaway to Minnesota's North Shore
Join the residents of Grand Marais, the artsy hub of Minnesota's Lake Superior shore, as they greet autumn with song.
Are We There Yet? Your Guide to a Fall Road Trip
Decision made. You’re hitting the road. Hooray! But the last thing your sheltered-in-place soul craves right now is screen time in the car. Our suggestion: stow the phones, bust out a game, pack a picnic, and savor every mile.
A Slam Dunk of an Italian Beef Sandwich
Chef Jeff Mauro shares his recipe for a hometown favorite: Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches.
Midwest Living September/October 2021 Recipes
Fall Road Trip to Minnesota's North Shore
A three-generation camping trip takes our executive editor to the far reaches (oh, Canada!) of Minnesota’s rugged North Shore.
How to Plant, Grow and Care for Dahlias
Available in thousands (really) of variations, dahlias bloom well into fall—and with just a little post-frost work, can survive for an encore come spring.
Midwest Living July/August 2021 Recipes
Behind the Scenes at Iowa's State Fair Cookie Contest
The Iowa State Fair runs the largest amateur food department of any fair in the country, drawing up to 9.800 entries across some 150 contests—and Midwest Living sponsors one of the biggest. Here's your backstage pass to cookie-con.
Flyover Country? See What You're Missing
To commemorate the 35th anniversary of Midwest Living, take an aerial tour of our region’s diverse landscapes. That tired insult of flyover country? Take a look down at what you're missing.
9 Easy Homemade Ice Pop Recipes
Fruity and bracing or creamy and indulgent, our easy ice pops are a delicious antidote to summer's heat. Find recipes for flavors such as Watermelon Lemonade, Cookies & Cream and Choco-Banana.
We're Going On a Picnic! 3 Themed Menus
Fill a cooler (or heck, go for that cute basket with a gingham lining), toss a game in the car, and spend the afternoon at a lakeside park. Each of our menus features simple recipes that transport well, plus easy add-ons you can buy.
Midwest Living May/June 2021 Recipes
The Peace in Solitude
The pandemic has tested our appetite for spending hours by ourselves. But a long-ago beach memory drifts back as a reminder: There will always be a peace that comes in solitude.
Our Guide to Midwest Honey Finds
When a bee finds flowers, it flies home and performs a coded dance to tell friends where to find the goods. Consider this our groove to you: sweet stuff, straight ahead.
Article
Chef Adam Eaton of Saint Dinette in St. Paul says a bagel brunch should feel like Thanksgiving in its bounty and color. Lucky for you, it's a heckuva lot easier.
Midwest Living March/April 2021 Recipes
Upside-Down Cake Recipes You'll Flip Over
Sure, the pineapple upside-down cake is a classic. But why should one fruit have all the fun? Try our upside-down cake recipes featuring pears, peaches, rhubarb, carrots, apples—and pineapple, of course.
Date Recipes—Plus, What You Need to Know About This Fruit
Nuggets of caramel-sweet desert gold, dates are unlike any other fruit. Try them in our recipes—and get your fix from an unlikely source in the Missouri Ozarks.
Midwest Living January/February 2021 Recipes
7 Organizing Hacks For Your Utility Closet
It’s not supposed to be a futility closet, right? Get a head start on household chores by better organizing your go-to gear.
