Ginger Crichton

Ginger Crichton is a contributing editor for Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing and has worked for the brands in various roles since 2008. She has more than 30 years' experience as a journalist, including editing and writing for both magazines and newspapers. A native Virginian, she holds a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia. Her passion is travel, and since moving with her family to the Midwest 15 years ago, she has road-tripped extensively throughout the region. When she's at home in Des Moines, you might find her at the gym, volunteering at a food pantry or puzzling over the latest New York Times Spelling Bee.
10 New Places to Explore in Galena On Your Next Visit
Article
This small northwest Illinois town doesn't take its appeal for granted. Come see what's new in the picture-perfect historic downtown and beyond.
Advertisement
This Minnesota Mom Sparked a Worldwide Effort to Send Handmade Comfort Bears to Africa
Article
The response to her Mother Bear Project has been nothing short of remarkable. 
Fall Journey to Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Article
If you like vacation destinations packed with hiking trails and waterfalls but not too many people, our senior editor found just the right place.
How to Celebrate the Holidays in St. Louis and Saint Charles, Missouri
Article
Saint Charles and St. Louis—less than 30 miles apart on opposite sides of the Missouri River—could bookend a weekend of holiday light festivals.
Top Things to Do in Oklahoma City
Article
Past and present fuse in Oklahoma City, where you'll find the legacies of Native Americans, cowboys and cattle. Things to do include visiting the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma Museum of Art and the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. Check out our picks for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Oklahoma City.
Holiday Weekend in Omaha
Article
Our senior editor shares must-visit destinations for a holiday trip to Omaha.
Barkuterie Boards Offer Special Treats to Pups
Article
Charcuterie boards are having a moment for entertaining with friends and family, but what about your canine buddies? An Omaha entrepreneur has the answer—barkuterie boards.
Advertisement
A Scoop of Americana in Columbus, Indiana
Article
Zaharakos, an ice cream parlor in Columbus, Indiana, is serving up a scoop of Americana (and some pretty delicious food).
Midwest Living Countdown to 2021
Article
It’s been a long year, right? Let’s celebrate the last month of 2020 by doing something special every day as we count down to 2021.
Barkuterie Boards Offer Special Treats to Pups
Article
Charcuterie boards are having a moment for entertaining with friends and family, but what about your canine buddies? An Omaha entrepreneur has the answer—barkuterie boards.
A Scoop of Americana in Columbus, Indiana
Article
Zaharakos, an ice cream parlor in Columbus, Indiana, is serving up a scoop of Americana (and some pretty delicious food).
Midwest Living Countdown to 2021
Article
It’s been a long year, right? Let’s celebrate the last month of 2020 by doing something special every day as we count down to 2021.
Every Bouquet Benefits A Midwest Charity at Flowers for Dreams
Article
This Midwest-based business donates 25 percent of its net profits to local charities—and recently expanded its delivery area significantly.
9 Ways to Enjoy the Holidays in Indianapolis
Article
Even in a pandemic year, you’ll find plenty of holiday experiences in the Indianapolis area. Check out walk-through and drive-through holiday lights displays, an online Christmas tree exhibit, a model train wonderland and more.
Advertisement
New Midwest Boutique Hotels
Article
If you’re feeling safe about travel and are looking for new lodging choices, keep these Midwest hotels on your short list. Some are already open; others plan to open soon.
Sunflower Seed Mailboxes Pop Up In North Dakota Fields
Article
North Dakota Tourism has added a special surprise for sunflower lovers this year—mailboxes with free edible sunflower seeds.
It’s Not Exactly the State Fair, But…
Article
As the traditional state fair season starts across the Midwest, here are some ways to get a taste of the fair experience both in person and virtually.
You Can Absolutely Have Your Fun and Socially Distance, Too
Article
Travel destinations around the Midwest are coming up with creative ways to keep visitors safe— and entertained. Watch murals being made, drive a vintage car, dine in a private tent and more.
Who Opens a Restaurant During a Pandemic? These People Do
Article
Midwest entrepreneurs are forging ahead with plans for new places to eat and drink, hoping their businesses can make it through pandemic challenges to better times ahead.
Iconic Route 66 Cafe Closes Due To Pandemic
Article
One of Illinois' classic Route 66 restaurants just announced its closing. Travelers will miss the fresh pie and coffee—and will have to hope that new managers might take over in post-pandemic times.
Iowa’s First Selfie Museum Draws Fans From Across the Country
Article
Selfie Station, with 27 Instagrammable backdrops, opened last month in a Des Moines mall—and is already so popular that some fans are driving hours to visit.
Advertisement
How to Get An Artist-Designed Face Mask—And Benefit Feeding America
Article
A group of Minneapolis artists has organized Giving Mask, a curated face mask collection that generates donations to Feeding America.
8 Digital Jigsaw Puzzles for Summer
Article
Digital jigsaw puzzles created from photos in our July/August 2020 issue bring you a taste of summer in Midwest travel, gardens, home and food. Enjoy!
Shedd Aquarium Welcomes Fluffy New Penguin Chicks
Article
Four Magellanic penguin chicks have joined the animal family at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.
HGTV's Good Bones Stars Open New Boutique
Article
The mother-daughter duo behind home renovation show Good Bones debut a retail store with a small bistro in their home city of Indianapolis.
Here's Where to Get Your Fair Food Fix This Year
Article
Your favorite state fair has likely been cancelled—but with a little sleuthing and good timing, you may find your favorite fair foods around your city.  
What Happens When a Flower Artist Goes Big
Article
Botanical artist Lisa Waud's newest large-scale flower installations support Michigan flower growers—and create a way for Detroit residents and others to learn about the city.
9-Year-Old Girl Raises More Than $50,000 for Minneapolis
Article
In just over a week, a bracelet fundraiser in a Minneapolis suburb has brought in tens of thousands of dollars to benefit local food drives and businesses.
Load More
© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com