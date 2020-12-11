Ginger Crichton

Ginger Crichton is a contributing editor for Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing and has worked for the brands in various roles since 2008. She has more than 30 years' experience as a journalist, including editing and writing for both magazines and newspapers. A native Virginian, she holds a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia. Her passion is travel, and since moving with her family to the Midwest 15 years ago, she has road-tripped extensively throughout the region. When she's at home in Des Moines, you might find her at the gym, volunteering at a food pantry or puzzling over the latest New York Times Spelling Bee.