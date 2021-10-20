Gary Thompson

Gary Thompson is senior staff writer at Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing, where he gets paid to play with words while writing about all sorts of interesting people, places and things in the Midwest and beyond. Not bad for a shy kid who was born in Kansas and grew up in Davenport, Iowa, reading his Dad's newspapers and his Mom's "women's" magazines. He holds a B.A. and M.A. in journalism from Drake University and been writing professionally for more than 30 years. When he's not wordsmithing, he's running or walking, watching sports or Jeopardy, and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle (or Spelling Bee).

Gatsby-Inspired Touches Raise the Bar in this Home Cocktail Lounge
It serves up a jigger of moody and a garnish of glam.
This Classic Chicago Home is Pretty in Pink for the Holidays
With its traditional lines, sophisticated color scheme, and spaces tailored for family life and entertaining, a suburban Chicago home stays well-dressed year-round, including at Christmas.
3 Hidden-Gem Michigan Fall Road Trips
These weekend destinations in the Upper Peninsula, Alpena and Kalamazoo may keep low profiles, but they earn high marks for art, history and outdoor fun.
How to Organize A Kitchen Baking Nook
Making pie is a piece of cake with a nook that keeps essentials easy to see and grab.
Dreamy Lake Minnetonka Boathouse Renovation
Summer on Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka is full of watershed moments, thanks to dozens of lovingly reinvented boathouses and other historic structures like this one on Grandview Point.
What to See Along I-70 from Vandalia to Marshall, Illinois
As it cuts through the southern part of Central Illinois, I-70 parallels the Historic National Road (now US-40) that opened the state to settlement in the 1800s. Get a taste of history, theater and outdoor rec as you travel through this area.
Top Things to Do in Ottawa, Illinois
At the confluence of the Illinois and Fox rivers (about 90 minutes southwest of Chicago), Ottawa opens doors to compelling history and natural beauty.
How to Start Seeds Indoors
Garden while the snow still flies by starting seeds indoors. You’ll save money (seeds are much cheaper than plants), have more choices and play surrogate Mother Nature to new life.
Beautiful Poinsettia Crafts and Displays for the Holidays
Nope, those aren’t flowers on a poinsettia. They’re leaves (or more accurately, bracts). Top your table with crafted faux versions, the real deal—or both!
A Woodland Garden Paradise in Michigan
The sights and sounds of water tumbling over stones soothe the soul at this inspiring woodland garden at a Michigan home.
These Composting Tips Will Transform Your Garden
Turn over a new leaf (and some old ones) this spring by starting a compost pile. It's a gift that keeps on giving to your garden—and the Earth. Here's how and why you should compost.
DIY Style At a Michigan Farmhouse
Pedigree, Schmedigree. Flaws? Hey, that's character. A Michigan's farmhouse reflects its owners' do-it-yourself Moxie and knack for saving cast-off pieces.
This Formal Garden Will Make You Want to Redo Your Backyard
The head of a Chicago-area landscape firm drapes his garden in history and traditional style. Think you could say yes to the dressy? Take a tour and pocket ideas for a yard of any size.
Where to Indulge Your Chocolate Cravings In and Around Chicago
The Windy City, long a candy capital, is packed with chocolate goodness—shops, cafes, even cocoa-scented spa treatments.
9 Unique Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve
This New Year's Eve, you could watch the good ol' ball plummet again. Or you could ring in 2019 at a gathering that drops something quirkier.
12 Ways to Maximize Your Office Space
Why do some offices—even tiny ones—seem to actually help you be more productive? Because they nail the details.
Taste the Flavors of Fall in Michigan
Take a local culinary journey by visiting a Michigan farm or farmers market and dining where fresh ingredients drive the menu.
Unique Retreats for Overnight Stays in Michigan
For your next Michigan getaway, book like-no-other lodging as part of the adventure. Check out our ideas for boutique Detroit hotels, wineries with inns, lighthouse lodgings, yurts and more.
