On Chicago's South Side, a New River Trail Guides the Way Through Nearly Two Centuries of Black History
On Chicago's South Side, a New River Trail Guides the Way Through Nearly Two Centuries of Black History
Paddlers on the 7-mile-long American Heritage Water Trail learn the stories of African Americans who fought for freedom and equality.
Read More
This 136-Year-Old Nebraska Ranch Welcomes Guests to Create, Work and Learn From the Land
This 136-Year-Old Nebraska Ranch Welcomes Guests to Create, Work and Learn From the Land
In a far-flung corner of northwest Nebraska, guests come for an experience that unfolds over miles—a story about a fragile ecosystem and the tough woman trying to preserve it.
Read More
A Pair of Flower Farmers Sows a New Beginning—Twice—in Madison County, Iowa
A Pair of Flower Farmers Sows a New Beginning—Twice—in Madison County, Iowa
Jenn and Adam O'Neal put down roots at Pepperharrow Farm, a 20-acre homestead near Des Moines—and worked with nature to bring it back to life after a devastating 2022 tornado.
Read More
Take a Day Trip to Charming Winona Lake, Indiana—Just 2.5 Hours from Chicago and Indy
Take a Day Trip to Charming Winona Lake, Indiana—Just 2.5 Hours from Chicago and Indy
In the sweet Indiana town of Winona Lake, restored cottages house shops while boats ply a peaceful canal.
Chef Jorge Guzmán's Step-by-Step Guide to Making Tamales
Chef Jorge Guzmán's Step-by-Step Guide to Making Tamales
Tamales are a project, but many hands—even tiny ones—make lighter work.
Sweepstakes
Midwest Living
Garin Pirnia
Garin Pirnia
Freelance writer Garin Paria has covered music, food, film, art and pop culture for more than 40 different publications, including
The Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair
and
Cincinnati Magazine.
She lives in Covington, Kentucky.
