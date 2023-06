Erin Keeffer

Erin Keeffer is an assistant art director at Midwest Living and Midwest Living and Dotdash Meredith Travel, working on print and digital pieces. She holds a B.F.A. in graphic design from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, and was previously a graphic designer for the Meredith Garden Group. Born and raised in Galena, Illinois, Erin loves exploring the Midwest by car, on foot and by bike. When she's not exploring, you can find her listening to a podcast and sketching on her iPad.