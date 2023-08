Emily Paster

A lawyer turned food writer and recipe developer, Emily Paster brings passion, a sharp intellect and attention to detail to her globally inspired cuisine. She is the author of four cookbooks, including the best-selling Epic Air Fryer. Her latest book Instantly Mediterranean: Vibrant Satisfying Recipes for Your Instant Pot, Electric Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer was released in 2021. Emily lives outside Chicago with her husband and two ravenous teenagers.