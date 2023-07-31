Emily Paster

A lawyer turned food writer and recipe developer, Emily Paster brings passion, a sharp intellect and attention to detail to her globally inspired cuisine. She is the author of four cookbooks, including the best-selling Epic Air Fryer. Her latest book Instantly Mediterranean: Vibrant Satisfying Recipes for Your Instant Pot, Electric Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer was released in 2021. Emily lives outside Chicago with her husband and two ravenous teenagers.
BBQ Chicken Sliders
New!
Good things come in small packages! Inspired by BBQ chicken pizza, these sliders offer zesty, finger-licking delight in just a few bites. And they are so easy to make, you can bake multiple dishes if you are serving a crowd.
Advertisement
Sweet Chile Snack Mix
New!
Salty and sweet, crisp and kicky—loaded with soy, hoisin, wasabi, this flavorful snack mix checks all the boxes (and then some).
Blistered Shishistos with Sriracha Mayo
New!
For your next party or tailgate, say goodbye to boring carrots and dip, and hello to these addictive pan-fried peppers. Salted and lime-juiced, they're delicious even without the sriracha mayonnaise!
Bulgogi with Grilled Onions
New!
Bulgogi is a beloved beef dish that hails from the Korean peninsula. Serve with fluffy jasmine rice and lettuce leaves for wrapping. You'll want a grill pan or basket to cook the ribeye strips, because you don't want to lose a single morsel of addictively sweet and savory steak between the grates.
Queso Fundido
New!
Queso fundido (quite literally, melted cheese) hails from Mexico and usually includes chorizo. You'll get maximum gooey stretch from Chihuahua cheese, but Monterey Jack works too.
Fried Trout with Cherry-Pecan Salsa
New!
You've never had a salsa like this one! Try it spooned over cornmeal-crusted, pan-fried fish.
Spinach-Farro Salad with Cherries
New!
This simple salad is a healthy entree for lunch or a light supper. Tangy goat cheese plays well with the sweet cherries.
Advertisement
Cherry Clafouti
New!
Clafouti is a simple French dessert made with fruit covered with a not-to-sweet, custard-like batter. Make it for dessert, or to round out a brunch menu.
Cherry Lime Gin Rickey
New!
Made with fresh cherries, this rosy version of a classic gin rickey has a lower ratio of gin, so it drinks breezier (not boozier).
Spinach-Farro Salad with Cherries
New!
This simple salad is a healthy entree for lunch or a light supper. Tangy goat cheese plays well with the sweet cherries.
Cherry Clafouti
New!
Clafouti is a simple French dessert made with fruit covered with a not-to-sweet, custard-like batter. Make it for dessert, or to round out a brunch menu.
Cherry Lime Gin Rickey
New!
Made with fresh cherries, this rosy version of a classic gin rickey has a lower ratio of gin, so it drinks breezier (not boozier).
Asparagus Ricotta Toasts with Crispy Prosciutto
New!
When you're feeling lazy at suppertime or want an inventive lunch or brunch dish, these simple toasts are ready in 15 minutes.
French Herb Omelets with New Potatoes
New!
Make breakfast for dinner with this traditional herb-filled omelet and buttery steamed potatoes.
Advertisement
Spring Chicken Pot Pie with Puff Pastry Crust
1
Frozen puff pastry and a rotisserie chicken are your cheats to this fast and utterly delicious pot pie filled with fresh veggies and seasoned with dill and Dijon.
Spring Fattoush
New!
Popular in Lebanon and Israel, fattoush is a crunchy, lemony salad of toasted pita, herbs and vegetables. This delicious and quick version showcases spring vegetables like snap peas and radishes. It's seasoned with sumac, which has a distinctly sour, earthy flavor, unlike anything else. Find it in Middle Eastern markets or online.
Chermoula Halibut Skewers
New!
Chermoula is an herby, lemony sauce found across North Africa. When making kabobs, remember that some ingredients cook faster than others. Keeping skewers segregated by ingredient will yield perfectly flaky fish, tender zucchini and not-mushy tomatoes.
Mojo Pork Chops with Fruit Salsa
New!
Mojo is a Caribbean marinade made with citrus and garlic. If this jumbo chop cut dwarfs your appetite, cut the meat from the bone and share. The peppy pineapple and mango salsa almost hogs the spotlight—it's good enough to eat like a salad.
Vietnamese Grilled Eggplant
New!
Eat this peak-summer dish as a side or a meatless main. Eggplant and bell peppers are grilled au naturel—all the fun comes in the finish, when the vegetables are showered in mint, basil and peanuts and drizzled liberally with a sauce called nuoc cham.
Chicken Shawarma with Israeli Salad
New!
Tuesday can have tacos. Make Saturday shawarma night, with a warm pita wrapped around spice-crusted chicken thighs, parsley-flecked Israeli salad and a swoop of the creamiest tahini.
Lamb Burgers with Romesco
New!
Romesco is a garlicky Spanish sauce made of almonds, tomato and roasted red peppers. Here, it takes the place of ketchup on a spiced lamb burger topped with goat cheese.
Advertisement
Savory Spiced Granola
New!
Don't serve this granola with milk! Use it to garnish salads, roasted veggies, sauteed greens or mashed sweet potatoes. (Or just snack on it. So good!)
Oat Bars with Ginger and Coconut
New!
Inspired by an English treat called a flapjack, these buttery bars have crisp edges and are chewy in the center.
Oat Horchata
New!
Served across the Spanish-speaking world, horchata is a sweet and cinnamony drink typically made with rice or almonds, but this creamy version uses oats.
© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com