Emily Paster

Good things come in small packages! Inspired by BBQ chicken pizza, these sliders offer zesty, finger-licking delight in just a few bites. And they are so easy to make, you can bake multiple dishes if you are serving a crowd.
Bulgogi is a beloved beef dish that hails from the Korean peninsula. Serve with fluffy jasmine rice and lettuce leaves for wrapping. You'll want a grill pan or basket to cook the ribeye strips, because you don't want to lose a single morsel of addictively sweet and savory steak between the grates.
Popular in Lebanon and Israel, fattoush is a crunchy, lemony salad of toasted pita, herbs and vegetables. This delicious and quick version showcases spring vegetables like snap peas and radishes. It's seasoned with sumac, which has a distinctly sour, earthy flavor, unlike anything else. Find it in Middle Eastern markets or online.
Chermoula is an herby, lemony sauce found across North Africa. When making kabobs, remember that some ingredients cook faster than others. Keeping skewers segregated by ingredient will yield perfectly flaky fish, tender zucchini and not-mushy tomatoes.
Mojo is a Caribbean marinade made with citrus and garlic. If this jumbo chop cut dwarfs your appetite, cut the meat from the bone and share. The peppy pineapple and mango salsa almost hogs the spotlight—it's good enough to eat like a salad.
Eat this peak-summer dish as a side or a meatless main. Eggplant and bell peppers are grilled au naturel—all the fun comes in the finish, when the vegetables are showered in mint, basil and peanuts and drizzled liberally with a sauce called nuoc cham.