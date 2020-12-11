Dorothy Hernandez

Holland's changing demographics translate to a winter season rich with multicultural celebrations.
36 Hours in Detroit
Article
Explore the Motor City's rich history, arts, entertainment, and culture while discovering some of the newer hot spots and the flourishing farm-and-food scene.
36 Hours in Ann Arbor
Article
Home of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (population 120,000) brims with trendy bars and restaurants, cultural offerings, and picturesque nature trails and waterways—all just 45 miles from Detroit. Here's our guide to a long weekend in Tree Town.
What would a more equitable, sustainable restaurant industry look like? This Detroiter is on a mission to find out.
A new garden by a landscape artist with a curious interest in the Motor City gives Detroiters a reason to revisit Belle Isle.
A string of Lake Michigan beaches and a long trail of wine, all within a short drive of four states. See you in the sand.
Pop-up dinner or book reading? Detroit journalist Amy Haimerl finds a novel way to focus on female empowerment.
