Diane Penningroth

Diane Penningroth is the lead copy editor for Midwest Living, Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing Content Studio and Allrecipes. She began her career journey with a B.A. in human resources management from the University of Northern Iowa, but made the professional switch from working with people to words in 2006. Her experience includes copy editing or editing books, magazines, marketing publications and various other print and web material.