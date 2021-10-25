Debbie Leckron Miller is the Kansas scout/contributor at Midwest Living. Her ties to the magazine go back to its beginnings, when she was hired as one of two writers to help start Midwest Living in 1987. She has continued writing for the publication ever since, currently from her and her husband's cattle ranch in the scenic Kansas Flint Hills. Debbie's passions: her panoramic vistas of the tallgrass prairie, wildflowers that always grace her table, Hilltop Happy Hours on her ranch's ridgetop, cattle and cute baby calves she helps tend, and a garden big enough to feed the township! Debbie grew up in Abilene, Kansas, and earned her B.S. in journalism from Kansas State University. She lived in three other Midwest states before settling back home on the range!