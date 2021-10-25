Debbie Leckron Miller

Debbie Leckron Miller is the Kansas scout/contributor at Midwest Living. Her ties to the magazine go back to its beginnings, when she was hired as one of two writers to help start Midwest Living in 1987. She has continued writing for the publication ever since, currently from her and her husband's cattle ranch in the scenic Kansas Flint Hills. Debbie's passions: her panoramic vistas of the tallgrass prairie, wildflowers that always grace her table, Hilltop Happy Hours on her ranch's ridgetop, cattle and cute baby calves she helps tend, and a garden big enough to feed the township! Debbie grew up in Abilene, Kansas, and earned her B.S. in journalism from Kansas State University. She lived in three other Midwest states before settling back home on the range!
Holiday Traditions Get a Swedish Twist in Lindsborg—Here's How to Celebrate
Festivities kick off in mid-November and run through December 26.
This Kansas Shoe Designer Is Living a Childhood Dream
Inspired by her Peruvian roots, a Kansas shoemaker fashions the snazzy shoes she never had.
Getaway to Kansas' Flint Hills
In east-central Kansas, travelers to the Flint Hills explore Kansas' treasured tallgrass frontier at museums and preserves, on hikes and byway excursions and in towns celebrating the prairie's past.
7 Places to Spot Kansas Wildlife
Bring your binoculars and hiking shoes to spot bison, prairie chickens and migrating birds that make Kansas their home.
5 Reasons to Pull Off I-70 in Wilson, Kansas
Need a break while cruising I-70 across Kansas? Pull off at Exit 206-Wilson, halfway between Kansas City and Colorado, for shopping, lake adventures and a historic lodge.
