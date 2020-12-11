When Lake Michigan cools and the leaves begin to turn, the sand-and-sun destination of the Indiana Dunes lets its woods-hiking, bird-spying, bike-riding side take center stage.
Advertisement
Oh, pub crawl, we'll always love you. But there's a perky new kid making the rounds of coffee shops in several Midwest cities.
For a crash course in architecture, just gaze upward in Chicago. From Frank Lloyd Wright to mid-century modernism to skyscrapers still under construction, the Windy City keeps turning building into a work of art.
Along Lake Michigan's scenic shoreline, check out these beaches, dunes and small towns, each with a character all its own.