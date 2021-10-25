Cynthia Earhart

Lifelike embroidery from artist Michelle Staub has a leg up on standard pet portraits.
Advertisement
36 Hours in Columbus, Ohio
Article
The challenge: Getting to know Columbus in just a weekend. Our guide to dining, shopping, exploring and soaking up some history will show you how to do it by visiting hidden gardens, hip hangouts, historic enclaves and a great big dinosaur den.
36 Hours in Cincinnati
Article
Our guide to a weekend in Cincinnati takes you to foodie finds, unexpected art tours, an Instagram-worthy bridge stop, the rejuvenated Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and a gem called Eden Park.
36 Hours in Dayton
Article
A long weekend in Dayton, Ohio, means a chance to delve into aviation history, see riverfront waterworks, appreciate art, eat at both retro-cool and new chef-driven restaurants, and shop in a trendy historic neighborhood. Check out our getaway guide.
Summer Getaway in Akron, Ohio
Article
Once known as the Rubber Capital of the World, the revitalized city of Akron, Ohio, makes for an easy city getaway—and it’s just a train ride away from a national park.
It’s the perfect time of year to sit outside and enjoy a beer with a view. Here are 5 Ohio breweries that offer both excellent beers as well as stellar scenery.