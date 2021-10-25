Cynthia Earhart

Cynthia Earhart is an Ohio-based freelance writer who has been sharing her travel adventures and foodie finds with Midwest Living readers since 2010. In the intervals between road-tripping and travel planning, she enjoys watching classic movies from the 30s and 40s (while swooning over the clothes), perfecting her cocktail crafting skills and hanging out with her wildlife pals in her woodsy backyard.
An Ohio Artist's Embroidered Pet Portraits Are So Realistic, They Look Like Photos
Article
Lifelike embroidery from artist Michelle Staub has a leg up on standard pet portraits.
Advertisement
36 Hours in Columbus, Ohio
Article
The challenge: Getting to know Columbus in just a weekend. Our guide to dining, shopping, exploring and soaking up some history will show you how to do it by visiting hidden gardens, hip hangouts, historic enclaves and a great big dinosaur den.
36 Hours in Cincinnati
Article
Our guide to a weekend in Cincinnati takes you to foodie finds, unexpected art tours, an Instagram-worthy bridge stop, the rejuvenated Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and a gem called Eden Park.
36 Hours in Dayton
Article
A long weekend in Dayton, Ohio, means a chance to delve into aviation history, see riverfront waterworks, appreciate art, eat at both retro-cool and new chef-driven restaurants, and shop in a trendy historic neighborhood. Check out our getaway guide.
Summer Getaway in Akron, Ohio
Article
Once known as the Rubber Capital of the World, the revitalized city of Akron, Ohio, makes for an easy city getaway—and it’s just a train ride away from a national park.
5 Scenic Spots to Sip a Beer in Ohio
Article
It’s the perfect time of year to sit outside and enjoy a beer with a view. Here are 5 Ohio breweries that offer both excellent beers as well as stellar scenery.
In the Treetop: Rock-a-Bye Cabin in Ohio
Article
These elevated homes in Ohio's The Mohicans tuck you into the tree canopy, just like your childhood clubhouse—except for the kitchens, stained glass and designer cred.
10 Ways to Enjoy a Beer Vacation at Columbus' DogHouse
Article
BrewDog, the Scottish beer with a cult-like following, has just opened what is billed as the world's first beer hotel, with 32 guest rooms next to a state-of-the-art sour brewery and taproom in Columbus, Ohio.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 Reasons to Spend the Night at Ohio's The Wilds
Article
The Wilds—a 10,000-acre conservation center in southeastern Ohio that's home to endangered and threatened species—will make you feel like you're on an African safari, especially if you spend the night in a yurt.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com