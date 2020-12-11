Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones, a former editorial apprentice at Midwest Living, earned her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and a master's degree from Northwestern. She is an associate editor at Better Homes and Gardens.
Thoughtful Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day While Staying Home
This year, we have to get a little creative on how to show our moms some (much-deserved) appreciation. Try one or more of these ideas to give her a Mother's Day to remember.
One-Star Reviews of National Parks? Subpar Parks Nails the Response
Subpar Parks, created by illustrator and designer Amber Share, takes an artistic and innovative — and yes, snarky—approach to spreading the social media love for U.S. national parks.
How Midwesterners are Changing Their Routines at Home
A survey from Homes.com shows the changes and challenges of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Immerse Yourself in Frank Lloyd Wright's Designs From Home
Learn about legendary Midwest architect Frank Lloyd Wright with DIY projects based on his concept of organic architecture as well as virtual tours of his homes.
Midwest Showtime: Here's What You Need to Watch
We know you're missing travel. But since we're all committed to #stayhome for now, our staff offers suggestions on movies and shows based in the Midwest.
Coffee Shops Find Creative Ways to Give Back
You probably can't sit and sip a latte at your favorite local coffee shop right now, but some of these businesses are continuing to give a mood (and caffeine) boost to those around them.
DIY Mask Donations Go Mainstream
Home crafters, dance studios and even an opera company in the Midwest are sewing DIY face masks to help health care providers.
#MuseumFromHome Trend Brings Exhibits to You
Most museums are closed to help curb the spread of coronavirus, but you can now visit many Midwest institutions just by going to their websites. Take a virtual tour, gather activity ideas, watch live experiments and more. Explore the #MuseumFromHome trend here.
An 88-Year Tradition Ends At Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin
The architecture school at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin campuses—one in Spring Green, Wisconsin, and the other in Scottsdale, Arizona—will close after this semester. Public tours of the historic areas will continue, but students say the spirit will never be the same.
Top Landscape Design Trends in 2020
What will define outdoor spaces in 2020? The National Association of Landscape Professionals gives its list of top trends, including more personalized gardens and multi-season functionality.
DIY Pet Portraits from Paint-by-Number Kits
With these Minneapolis-made kits, anyone can paint a personalized portrait of a furry (or finned or feathered) friend.
What's New in the Midwest for 2020 Travel
Try one of the Twin Cities' new food halls, explore an aquarium in St. Louis, score tickets to a MLB game near Iowa's Field of Dreams and celebrate the 150th anniversary of Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio — just a few of the new experiences you can expect around the Midwest in 2020.
Thanksgiving Decor Ideas from Midwest Instagrammers
