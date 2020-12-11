Bryce Jones, a former editorial apprentice at Midwest Living, earned her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and a master's degree from Northwestern. She is an associate editor at Better Homes and Gardens.
Advertisement
This year, we have to get a little creative on how to show our moms some (much-deserved) appreciation. Try one or more of these ideas to give her a Mother's Day to remember.
Subpar Parks, created by illustrator and designer Amber Share, takes an artistic and innovative — and yes, snarky—approach to spreading the social media love for U.S. national parks.
A survey from Homes.com shows the changes and challenges of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Learn about legendary Midwest architect Frank Lloyd Wright with DIY projects based on his concept of organic architecture as well as virtual tours of his homes.
We know you're missing travel. But since we're all committed to #stayhome for now, our staff offers suggestions on movies and shows based in the Midwest.
You probably can't sit and sip a latte at your favorite local coffee shop right now, but some of these businesses are continuing to give a mood (and caffeine) boost to those around them.
Advertisement
DIY Mask Donations Go Mainstream
Article
Home crafters, dance studios and even an opera company in the Midwest are sewing DIY face masks to help health care providers.
Most museums are closed to help curb the spread of coronavirus, but you can now visit many Midwest institutions just by going to their websites. Take a virtual tour, gather activity ideas, watch live experiments and more. Explore the #MuseumFromHome trend here.