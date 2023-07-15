Beth Mancuso

Beth Mancuso is a photographer and writer who specializes in photography education and women's photography retreats.
5 Top Stops in Badlands National Park
The otherworldly vistas of South Dakota's Badlands National Park create a compelling backdrop for hikers, campers and photographers. A photographer shares five of her favorite stops.
9 Favorite Minnesota State Parks
A Minnesota-based photographer shares some of her go-to spots for hiking, camping, fishing and canoeing in a state with a wealth of parkland.
9 Can't-Miss Photo Ops in Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Colorful landscapes, wildlife encounters, and jaw-dropping views make North Dakota's Theodore Roosevelt National Park a photographer's dream. If you visit, make sure to capture these photo ops.
