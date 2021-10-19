Ashlea Halpern is a contributing editor at Condé Nast Traveler and cofounder of Minnevangelist, a site dedicated to all things Minnesota. She's typically on the road six months a year and contributes to Bon Appétit, New York Magazine, Airbnb, AFAR, TIME, Artful Living, The Kitchn, Dwell, and Minnesota Monthly, among other titles. She has visited more than 65 countries and been featured as a travel expert in the New York Times, New York Post, and Forbes. Her interests include street food, shopping, and any activity—motorbiking, sea kayaking, dog sledding—that might terrorize her faint-hearted boyfriend.