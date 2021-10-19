Ashlea Halpern

Ashlea Halpern is a contributing editor at Condé Nast Traveler and cofounder of Minnevangelist, a site dedicated to all things Minnesota. She's typically on the road six months a year and contributes to Bon Appétit, New York Magazine, Airbnb, AFAR, TIME, Artful Living, The Kitchn, Dwell, and Minnesota Monthly, among other titles. She has visited more than 65 countries and been featured as a travel expert in the New York Times, New York Post, and Forbes. Her interests include street food, shopping, and any activity—motorbiking, sea kayaking, dog sledding—that might terrorize her faint-hearted boyfriend.
Tastes of Home: 4 Immigrant Chefs Share Their Specialties
Article
Immigrants from around the globe have long sought safety and opportunity in America’s heartland. They still do—and lucky for us, many are chefs. Here, they share their journeys, plus recipes for a few of the vibrant dishes that are redefining Midwest cuisine.
Advertisement
7 Inspirational Women Who Are Making A Difference
Article
Meet seven inspiring women who have devoted their lives to helping other women—at home and around the world.
Getaway Along the Upper Mississippi River
Article
A vast liquid ecosystem carves the line between Minnesota and Wisconsin. Take a drive (or float) to the small towns, big views and natural wonders of the Upper Mississippi.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com