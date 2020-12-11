Ann Hinga Klein

Ann Hinga Klein lives in Des Moines and works as a freelance journalist for clients including The New York Times. She specializes in breaking news, features, longform writing, and biography reporting and writing. Her current areas of focus include the environment, science and health.
14 Great Midwest Places to Eat, Play and Stay This Fall
Hot off the minds of travel writers across the region: your definitive guide on where to play, eat, drink and stay as the temperature lowers.
The Best Pizza in Chicago? An Expert Shares His Picks
You had us at deep-dish—but that was before we knew how much more pizza there is to love in Chicago. Steve Dolinksy, author of Pizza City USA, gives his pizza picks for every style.
Chicago's New Crop of Veggie-Centric Restaurants
Ready to sprig out? Get yourself to one of Chicago's plant-forward restaurants, where it's showtime for fall's bounty.
5 Reasons to Visit Saint Paul's Bell Museum of Natural History
Minnesota's natural history museum might impress Mother Nature herself. Check out its green roof, planetarium, bird-friendly windows, restored dioramas and hands-on exhibits.
Art to Save the Sea at Shedd Aquarium
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium offers a fresh look at the messy truth of marine garbage.
A Grown-Up's Guide to Lollapalooza
One of America's biggest music fests, held in Chicago's Grant Park, isn't just for crowd-surfing 20-somethings.
