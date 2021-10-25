Amy Lynch

Amy Lynch is an Indianapolis-based freelancer who loves to write about Midwestern food and travel. A single mom and Indiana University alumni, she enjoys road trips, bourbon, books, live music and breakfast all day.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Cleveland
Free museum admission. A bustling marketplace to explore. Live music. Cheap eats. Pinching pennies won't leave you feeling a bit deprived on a Midwest weekend getaway to Cleveland.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Cincinnati
Enjoy reasonably-priced finds in Cincinnati, including the Findlay Market, the Cincinnati Art Museum, Krohn Conservatory, and more!
Top Things for Active Travelers to Do in Cincinnati
Exploring the zoo, climbing trees with a saddle harness and rope, taking an underground tour and biking a scenic rails-to-trails route are just some of the adventures awaiting active travelers in Cincinnati.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Kansas City
A budget weekend in Kansas City is easy to plan with free attractions such as the Hallmark Visitors Center, the Money Museum and the Nelson-Atkins and Kemper museums.
Top Things to Do in Milwaukee with Kids
Weekend getaways to Milwaukee keep kids busy and feed their imaginations with family-friendly museums, a zoo, science center and food attractions.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Omaha
With cheap eats, a free art museum, spacious parks and vibrant historical areas, Omaha makes a fun and affordable Midwest weekend getaway.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Branson
Trying to see Branson a budget? Visit the showstopper fountain at Branson Landing, hike at Table Rock Dam and Lake, visit Dick's Old-Time 5 and 10, just to name a few great budget options.
Spring Getaway to Ohio’s Hocking Hills
Emerge from your winter cave, then go explore a new one—plus leafy glades and a college town—on a rejuvenating trip to Ohio’s Hocking Hills.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Branson
Kids (and parents) will love riding roller coasters at Silver Dollar City, riding the rails on Branson Scenic Railway and rocketing down 245-foot water slides at White Water Branson.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Cleveland
Museums, parks, science centers and outdoor adventures—Cleveland rocks your Midwest weekend getaway with tons of fun stuff to do with the family.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Dubuque, Iowa
Baseball fields, caves and the mighty Mississippi River provide a fun backdrop for a family-friendly Midwest weekend getaway to Dubuque.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Omaha
See one of the nation's top zoos, indulge your sweet tooth, and enjoy railroad fun in Omaha. There's plenty to see, taste and do for kids and parents!
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Traverse City
Traverse City’s stunning beaches, arts, culture, parks and kid-friendly restaurants make this northern Michigan town a destination the whole family can enjoy.
Top Things to Do with Kids in Cincinnati
Grown-ups don’t need any excuse to visit the Cincinnati Museum Center, the Reds Hall of Fame or the Newport Aquarium on their own, but bringing the kids makes sense on this Midwest weekend getaway in Cincinnati. Here’s what belongs on your Queen City to-do list.
Top 10 Things to Do with Kids in Indianapolis
A top-notch children's museum, a zoo, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and other kid-friendly destinations will keep your family busy during a weekend getaway in Indianapolis.
Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in Traverse City
Stunning views of Lake Michigan reward adventure-seekers in Traverse City during an active Midwest weekend getaway.
Top Things for Active Travelers to Do in Omaha
Jog across a pedestrian bridge, float down the Elkhorn River, hike or bike along trails—the Omaha area offers plenty of recreational choices for active travelers.
Top Things to Do for Active Travelers in Cleveland
Get away and get active—biking, golfing, kayaking and more—with these tips for active travelers in Cleveland.
Insider Guide to Indianapolis' Windsor Park Neighborhood
In the shells of old factories, an Indianapolis neighborhood is manufacturing something altogether new—buzz.
Top 10 Things to Do for Active Travelers in Milwaukee
With Lake Michigan as a backdrop, it’s no surprise that a Midwest weekend getaway to Milwaukee revolves around the scenic lakefront, whether on the water or along the shore.
Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in Indianapolis
Indianapolis offers plenty of activities for active travelers. Run in a half-marathon, see the city by bike, or walk the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.
Top Things to Do on a Budget in Galena
Though known for its shopping, Galena’s historical sites and scenery charm without costing much on a Midwest weekend getaway.
The Reason Why You Should Try Premium Cocktail Cherries
Premium cocktail cherries are undoubtedly a splurge. But they instantly elevate any at-home drink—and this version comes with a story.
36 Hours in Indianapolis
Known as the Racing Capital of the World for its famous speedway and the Circle City for a landmark monument, Indianapolis offers a weekend of adventures that extend to top-notch museums, an attraction-filled downtown park and stellar restaurants.
Making Peace in Indianapolis
Fifty years ago, Robert F. Kennedy spoke in Indianapolis on the night Martin Luther King Jr. was killed, urging prayer instead of violence. Today, a memorial and and initiative honor that moment and inspire peaceful activism.
