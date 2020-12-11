Amanda Glazebrook

The St. Louis River Tumbles over rocky terrain in Jay Cooke State Park before flowing to Lake Superior.
September and October bring fire-hued foliage, migrating birds and avid outdoors-lovers to Duluth, a jewel of a city along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore. Here's how to make the most of a busy-season visit.
5 Delights in the Hocking Hills
In the southernmost reaches of Ohio (50 or so miles south of Columbus), a region of the Midwest called the Hocking Hills feels distinctly Southern. Here are five cozy ways to enjoy this region in late fall and winter:
Transformed by snowmelt and showers, last summer's small sprays erupt into thundering waterfalls come spring. Here's where to see them on a scenic drive, a long hike or a city stroll.
The sun-drenched beaches along Alabama's Gulf Coast invite snow-weary Midwesterners to play along the shore (or explore moss-draped forests).
As if the setting wasn’t spooky enough, guides detail ghost sightings at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.
Whether you like your scares campy or creepy, there’s a ghostly tour for you.
Break up that long drive along the Midwest's main east-west passages—interstates 70, 80 or 90—with these little-known parks, mom-and-pop eateries and quirky sites.
12 Favorite Midwest Hikes
Looking for a fresh loop that'll be a summer highlight or just a new trail for a weekend stroll? Try some of these 12 hikes from across the Midwest—all local favorites that we can't wait to get back to.
