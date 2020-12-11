Amanda Glazebrook

Amanda Glazebrook is a former Midwest Living Travel Editor who still loves to travel – only now she does it on her personal time, with kids in tow. She lives in the Twin Cities with her husband, two kids, one cat, two gerbils and an ever-growing tower of novels that she is absolutely going to find time to read, someday.
Fall Getaway to Duluth, Minnesota
September and October bring fire-hued foliage, migrating birds and avid outdoors-lovers to Duluth, a jewel of a city along Minnesota's Lake Superior shore. Here's how to make the most of a busy-season visit.
5 Delights in the Hocking Hills
In the southernmost reaches of Ohio (50 or so miles south of Columbus), a region of the Midwest called the Hocking Hills feels distinctly Southern. Here are five cozy ways to enjoy this region in late fall and winter:
Catch the Rush: Spring Waterfalls
Transformed by snowmelt and showers, last summer's small sprays erupt into thundering waterfalls come spring. Here's where to see them on a scenic drive, a long hike or a city stroll.
Relaxed Riviera: Getaway to Alabama's Gulf Coast
The sun-drenched beaches along Alabama's Gulf Coast invite snow-weary Midwesterners to play along the shore (or explore moss-draped forests).
4 Frightfully Entertaining Midwest Ghost Tours
Whether you like your scares campy or creepy, there’s a ghostly tour for you.
Midwest Interstate Attractions Worth a Stop
Break up that long drive along the Midwest's main east-west passages—interstates 70, 80 or 90—with these little-known parks, mom-and-pop eateries and quirky sites.
12 Favorite Midwest Hikes
Looking for a fresh loop that'll be a summer highlight or just a new trail for a weekend stroll? Try some of these 12 hikes from across the Midwest—all local favorites that we can't wait to get back to.
