Amanda E. Doyle

Amanda Doyle is an author and freelance writer/editor based in St. Louis. She has a BA in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master's in environmental studies from the University of Illinois-Springfield.
36 Hours in St. Louis
Let that famous Gateway Arch be your portal to a city of proud neighborhoods, where all the amenities of a big metropolitan area—museums, restaurants, concerts, parks and sports—are incredibly easy to access.
Midwest Movie Night Done Right
At-home movie nights will help get you through the pandemic months ahead. Up your stay-at-home game with a Midwest movie, Midwest-made snacks and a Midwest home accessory. Here are three movie night ideas to get you started.
Here for Good: T-Shirts That Actually Make a Difference
St. Louis business owner Sloan Coleman and her "print shop for the people" have launched a wearable campaign for good.
Go Wild At These 5 Midwest Stops
Leave the entertaining to the animals—and prehistoric animatronics—at these immersive wildlife destinations.
