Allison Vancura is the digital editor at Midwest Living and Meredith Travel Marketing, where she covers travel, decorating and all things Midwest. She holds a B.A. in journalism and graphic design from Drake University in Des Moines, and was previously a home and lifestyle editor at Better Homes and Gardens and BHG.com. When she's not exploring, you can find her kicking back with a good library book and her Boston terrier, Remi.