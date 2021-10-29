Alicia Underlee Nelson

Alicia Underlee Nelson is a freelance writer and photographer who specializes in immersive travel stories, hidden history, outdoor adventures, art, street food and beer. Her perfect trip involves all of these things, in no particular order. Alicia is the author of "North Dakota Beer: A Heady History" and co-author of "Midwest Road Trip Adventures." When she's not traveling, this Minnesota native is at home in North Dakota studying languages, hiking, consuming absurd amounts of black coffee and hanging out with her husband, son and two feisty cats.
36 Hours in Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park
The rugged North Dakota badlands complement the laid-back charm of tiny Medora for a getaway that promises awe-inspiring views, comfortable accommodations, cowboy eats and even a musical revue.
Independent Cinemas Think Outside the Box (Office)
A new wave of independent Midwest cinemas goes way beyond four walls and a film.
A Cultural Crossroads in North Dakota's Pembina Gorge
In North Dakota, Pembina Gorge’s patchwork of state-protected lands marks a cultural crossroads (and looks lovely dressed in fall finery).
Bouquets of Joy From U-Pick Flower Farms
Snip, sniff, say aah—U-pick flower fields provide more than just fresh bouquets.
Why Birding Matters—Now More Than Ever
A birder in North Dakota nurtures diversity— both of the creatures who inhabit our wild spaces, and of the people who come to enjoy them.
This Is What Happens When Moms And Their Kids Run A Business
Forget Mom and Pop. Mothers and their kids run the show at these spots.
Why Indie Bookstores Are So Valuable—Especially Now
Pivot, connect and serve. Some of the Midwest’s best indie bookstores regenerate and thrive—even during a pandemic.
Black-Owned Bookstores Step Into the Spotlight
Online sales and the social justice movement are expanding the reach of Black-owned bookstores. Here’s a sampling of the vibrant and creative Black-owned book shops in the Midwest.
These Art Destinations Embrace Today's Native American Culture
Museums often freeze Native American culture in the past. Check out these Midwest attractions that are showcasing indigenous expressions of today.
Explore Space At These 8 Midwest Stops
Fifty years after the July 20, 1969, moon walk, astro-theme attractions celebrate stargazing, space race history and the Apollo 11 lunar landing.
Airport Zen: Five Ways to Relax on Your Layover
Flying can be stressful—but layovers don't have to be. From stretching into downward dog to petting a therapy dog, these calming airport attractions take the edge off of air travel.
New Experiences to Check Out in South Dakota
South Dakota's prairie cities, badlands buttes and scenic Black Hills make the state a perennial travel favorite. But major anniversaries, highly anticipated openings and updated events promise new ways to experience the state.
