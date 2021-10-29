Alicia Underlee Nelson is a freelance writer and photographer who specializes in immersive travel stories, hidden history, outdoor adventures, art, street food and beer. Her perfect trip involves all of these things, in no particular order. Alicia is the author of "North Dakota Beer: A Heady History" and co-author of "Midwest Road Trip Adventures." When she's not traveling, this Minnesota native is at home in North Dakota studying languages, hiking, consuming absurd amounts of black coffee and hanging out with her husband, son and two feisty cats.