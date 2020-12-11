Abbie Burgess

Abbie Burgess, a freelance copywriter, graduated from the University of Minnesota and lived in the Twin Cities for several years before moving to San Francisco. She writes travel and lifestyle articles for a variety of publications.
Decorating for St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday that hints at the coming of spring—even though temps may still be freezing! Get in the spring mood with sweet and subtle ways to bring a touch of green (and a pot of gold) to your home decor.
How to Make Beautiful Fall Flower Arrangements
Combine fall blooms with natural elements of the season such as dried grasses and wheat to create centerpieces and other fall accents for your home.
Eco-Friendly Gift Wrap Ideas
Try maps, recycled book pages, paper bags and other alternatives to wrapping paper for a special and eco-friendly touch this season.
Holiday Home Decorating Ideas
A Twin Cities floral shop inspires creative seasonal decor with its annual idea home.
How to Celebrate Midsummer like the Swedes
Make this Scandinavian tradition your own with outdoor festivities, traditional food and drink, flower wreaths and crowns, and maybe a bonfire to end the day.
How to Grow Tasty Tomatoes
Find success with summer's most popular garden crop with our tips for when to plant, where to plant, and how to care for your tomatoes.
What Your Gift of Flowers is Really Saying
Do you want to send a friend a symbol of new beginnings? A sign of cheerfulness? A declaration of love? Find the meanings behind your favorite flowers and greens.
Fairy Gardens Add a Touch of Magic to Your Yard
Gardening in miniature brings whimsy and imagination to any space. Here are some tips for how to create your own fairy garden.
How to Make Succulent Container Gardens
Grow a desert-inspired tabletop garden with hardy succulents. Here are tips for getting your container garden started and caring for your succulents.
How to Make Creative Garden Markers
Create plant identification markers that are the finishing touch for your vegetable or flower garden.
DIY Valentine's Day Envelopes
Customize your Valentine's card envelopes with an artistic touch using watercolor resists, paper doilies — even a brown paper bag.
6 Easy Tips for Valentine's Day Decorations
Love is in the air, so let your home show it! Get in the spirit of love with these quick home decorating tips for Valentine’s Day.
Pretty Painted Pinecones for Holiday Decorations
Bring the forest's beauty inside this season with an easy craft.
Decorate for Fall with Gifts from the Garden
The natural beauty of squash and gourds makes fall decorating easy.
5 Tips for Beautifully Mismatched Table Settings
Create an inviting ambience for holiday entertaining with mix-and-match place settings.
