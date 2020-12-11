Abbie Burgess

Decorating for St. Patrick's Day
Article
St. Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday that hints at the coming of spring—even though temps may still be freezing! Get in the spring mood with sweet and subtle ways to bring a touch of green (and a pot of gold) to your home decor.
Advertisement
Combine fall blooms with natural elements of the season such as dried grasses and wheat to create centerpieces and other fall accents for your home.
Eco-Friendly Gift Wrap Ideas
Article
Try maps, recycled book pages, paper bags and other alternatives to wrapping paper for a special and eco-friendly touch this season.
Holiday Home Decorating Ideas
Article
A Twin Cities floral shop inspires creative seasonal decor with its annual idea home.
Make this Scandinavian tradition your own with outdoor festivities, traditional food and drink, flower wreaths and crowns, and maybe a bonfire to end the day.
How to Grow Tasty Tomatoes
Article
Find success with summer's most popular garden crop with our tips for when to plant, where to plant, and how to care for your tomatoes.
Do you want to send a friend a symbol of new beginnings? A sign of cheerfulness? A declaration of love? Find the meanings behind your favorite flowers and greens.
Advertisement
Gardening in miniature brings whimsy and imagination to any space. Here are some tips for how to create your own fairy garden.
Grow a desert-inspired tabletop garden with hardy succulents. Here are tips for getting your container garden started and caring for your succulents.